Governor's race
The open gubernatorial race in Florida is one of the most closely watched in the country. Florida is a critical swing state which helped provide victory for George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The party affiliation of the next governor could indicate which way the people of Florida are currently leaning -- which could have a significant impact in 2020.
Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis is running against Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. The two are on opposite sides of the ideological spectrum: DeSantis is a staunch Trump supporter running on a platform of implementing Trump's policy priorities, while Gillum is a progressive who supports Medicare-for-All and abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
There are also racial divisions in the race for governor. If elected, Gillum would be Florida's first black governor. DeSantis has been accused of using racially charged language when he said that Gillum would "monkey this up" if elected governor. Racist robocalls against Gillum have also appeared in Florida.
Mr. Trump has visited Florida multiple times in an effort to boost DeSantis' campaign. The Republican is trailing Gillum in the polls by a narrow margin. An October CBS News Battleground Tracker poll showed Gillum leading DeSantis by just one point, within the margin of error.
Senate race
Meanwhile, incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson is defending his seat against Republican Rick Scott, the current governor. The CBS News Battleground Tracker poll showed them tied for support among likely voters, each with 46 percent support.
The Florida Senate race is one of the most important in the country, and a victory for Nelson or Scott could help determine the partisan balance of the Senate. While the candidates have addressed national issues such as health care and immigration, local concerns are also playing an important part in the race, such as post-hurricane recovery and the influx of toxic "red tide" algae into Florida's waters.
Former President Barack Obama has visited Florida to rally for Gillum and Nelson.
- Watch special election coverage live on CBSN on fuboTV. Start a free trial.