Trump rallies for Republican candidates in Florida -- live updates

President Trump is in Florida for his second rally of the day, after visiting Montana earlier in the afternoon, to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and Senate candidate Rick Scott. Florida is one of the states which Mr. Trump is visiting twice before the midterm elections on Tuesday. The state was critical to his victory in 2016, and if Democrats gained control of governorship in particular, it could show that his brand is no longer as potent with Florida voters.

DeSantis, a staunch supporter of Mr. Trump, is facing Democrat Andrew Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee. Polls generally show Gillum to be leading Nelson by a narrow margin. A recent CNN poll showed Gillum leading among likely voters 49 to 48 percent. Scott, the current governor of Florida, is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. According to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll for late October, the two are neck and neck, with both Scott and Nelson receiving 46 percent support from likely voters. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates that race as a "toss up."

This is Mr. Trump's second trip to Florida in the week before the midterm elections. He rallied for DeSantis and Scott in Estero, Florida, on Wednesday. At that rally, Mr. Trump called Gillum a "Venezuela-style" dictator who had taken "bribes."

Former President Barack Obama, who is similarly making the rounds on the campaign trail stumping for Democratic candidates, campaigned for Gillum and Nelson on Friday. Should Gillum win, he will be Florida's first black governor.

Obama gently chastised a heckler for using profanity in front of children. The protester then started blowing a whistle and Obama addressed the individual again.

"If you support the other candidates, then you should support the other candidates," Obama said. "Go to their rallies."

Periodically the crowd chanted to drown out the protester: "Bring it home! Bring it home!"

"Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time," Obama asked. "When I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good."

We have seen rhetoric designed to divide us, the former president told the crowd. "In four days, you can be a check on that kind of behavior," Obama said in a speech that embraced themes of inclusivity and social justice. You can choose a more generous vision of America, "where love and hope conquer hate," he said.

