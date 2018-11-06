CBS News projects Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the Senate, retaining control in the upper chamber.
Republicans to hold the Senate while Democrats make gains in House
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS News projects Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the Senate, retaining control in the upper chamber.
One voted no and one voted yes, but both put their political futures in jeopardy
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian says a crisis can be overcome if aroused citizens join together toward a moral purpose