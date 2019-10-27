Kincade Fire: 180,000 under evacuation orders in Sonoma County, California — live updates
Hurricane-force winds created blowtorch-like conditions overnight in Northern California as the Kincade Fire continued to rage Sunday. As of 8 a.m. PT, the fire had burned 30,000 acres and was only 10% contained.
Approximately 180,000 people are under evacuation orders, the Sonoma County Sheriff tweeted. "This is the largest evacuation that any of us at the Sheriff's Office can remember. Take care of each other," the Sheriff's office tweeted.
Two brush fires erupted along Interstate 80 near Crockett, California, on Sunday, sending billowing smoke and flames toward the freeway, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut it down. Crockett is located less than 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.
In Southern California, the Tick Fire in Santa Clarita had burned over 4,000 acres and was 65% contained as of 8 a.m. PT. At its height, nearly 50,000 residents were ordered to evacuate. They have since been allowed back home as Santa Ana winds started to subside.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide state of emergency Sunday, which allows "every resource available" fight the wildfire.
Follow below for live updates:
PG&E monitoring 3rd consecutive wind event
Pacific Gas & Energy said Sunday that it's monitoring a third consecutive wind event that could affect 32 counties across Northern and Central California. PG&E began cutting power for more than 2 million homes and business Saturday, including 1.3 million in the Bay area.
The new, potentially widespread, strong and dry wind event is forecast for Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday for Northern California, according to PG&E. The weather system is forecast to impact Kern County late Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Due to the predicted extreme weather conditions, PG&E said it's considering proactively turning off power for safety.
Portions of counties that may be impacted include, but are not limited to:
- Alameda
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Colusa
- Contra Costa
- El Dorado
- Glenn
- Humboldt
- Kern
- Lake
- Marin
- Mariposa
- Mendocino
- Napa
- Nevada
- Placer
- Plumas
- San Mateo
- Santa Clara
- Santa Cruz
- Shasta
- Sierra
- Solano
- Sonoma
- Stanislaus
- Tehama
- Trinity
- Tuolumne
- Yolo
- Yuba
Evacuations lifted in Crockett, California
Evacuation orders were lifted shortly after 12 p.m. PT in Crockett, located less than 30 miles from San Francisco. The fires erupted along Interstate 80, sending billowing smoke and flames toward the freeway, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut it down.
The fire started Sunday morning across the Carquinez Strait near the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza in Vallejo, CBS San Francisco reported. The Carquinez Bridge and adjacent portions of I-80 were closed to traffic, as was the Cummings Skyway.
The area of Clearpointe Drive and Del Sur Street in Vallejo was evacuated by safety personnel, according to the CHP, as a brush fire that started shortly after 9 a.m. PT spread across the Carquinez Strait to Crockett, where officials issued evacuation order for the town.
Soda Rock Winery at a "complete loss"
The fire devastated the Soda Rock Winery in the Heraldsburg's Alexander Valley overnight, leaving many of the structures in smoldering ruins by daybreak.
The winery is a "complete loss" after a roof collapse, Cal Fire told the San Francisco Chronicle.
The historic winery was founded in 1869 and was completely restored by Ken and Diane Wilson in 2000.
Kincade Fire jumps containment lines on Highway 128
A wall of fire rapidly approaching Windsor around 9:30 a.m. PT, triggering a frantic call from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department for residents -- who had ignored a mandatory evacuation order Saturday -- to flee immediately, CBS San Francisco reported.
"Heavy smoke, debris and strong wind reported near Brooks and Arata in Windsor," the department urged in an online alert. "If you are in Windsor you need to get out now."
Cal Fire said the blaze had jumped containment lines on Highway 128. The fire had only been 11% contained when the winds kicked up.
"There were containment lines that were overtaken by the fire," Cal Fire spokesman Brian Vitorelo said early Sunday. "The fire continues to increase."
Sonoma County deputies also said the fire had advanced into southwest edge of Geyserville near Chalk Hill Road. The strong winds had toppled trees onto Chalk Hill Road, making any escape difficult for residents who had ignored an earlier evacuation order.
Kincade Fire at 10% containment and burned more than 30,000 acres
The Kincade Fire was only 10% contained as of 8 a.m. PT on Sunday, having burned 30,000 acres.
More than 3,000 fire personnel were fighting the fire from 68 crews were battling the fire. It has destroyed 79 structures and damaged 14.
Nearly 180,000 people were under evacuation orders Sunday. Traffic jammed along the 101 freeway as hundreds of thousands evacuated.
Tick Fire at 65% containment
The Tick Fire in Los Angeles County was at 65% containment as of 8 a.m. PT. The fire had burned more than 4,000 acres, destroying 22 structures and damaging 27 structures.
Three firefighters were injured.
At its height, nearly 50,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, CBS Los Angeles reported. They have since been allowed back home as Santa Ana winds started to subside.