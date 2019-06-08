Entertainment

From 2006: Dr. John, of New Orleans

Grammy-winning musician-composer-producer Malcolm John Rebennack Jr, better known as Dr. John, mixed blues, jazz, rock, and faux voodoo into a rich musical gumbo, until his passing on June 6, 2019 at age 77. In this "Sunday Morning" profile originally broadcast August 20, 2006, correspondent Russ Mitchell rode with Dr. John through New Orleans history – both musical and disaster-related – stopping to chat with one of the godfathers of the city's music scene, Allen Toussaint, and Cosimo Matassa, owner of the legendary New Orleans recording studio where Dr. John started playing as a teenager.