Earthquake in Indonesia prompts brief tsunami warning for Sulawesi
The United States Geological Survey reported on Friday that a magnitude 6.8 earthquake had struck just off Indonesia's island of Sulawesi. The Indonesian geophysics agency warned residents of the island that a tsunami was possible after the powerful quake.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injury following the temblor, which the USGS said was centered in the Gulf of Tolo, about 60 miles south-southwest of Luwok, Indonesia. It put the depth of the quake at 11 miles.
"It is clear that the quake has tsunami potential," Reuters quoted Indonesian geophysics agency spokesman Taufan Maulana as saying on Friday. He said Sulawesi residents were advised to "evacuate as soon possible."
"The agency is monitoring for high waves as the quake had the potential to trigger a tsunami," the warning from the geophysics agency said, adding that "the first wave may not be the biggest."
Tsunami warning called off
Indonesian authorities lifted the tsunami warning not long after the quake struck on Friday, as the risk of a dangerous wave appeared to have subsided.
The country's climate and geological agency said in a tweet that the warning was lifted. It put the magnitude of the quake at 6.9 on the Richter scale.
Panic in quake-weary Palu
The earthquake was felt strongly in the town of Palu, which was devastated by a quake and tsunami in September. Local residents were seen flooding into the streets in panic after the shockwaves struck.
The disaster last year left more than 4,000 people dead in Palu.
Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire."