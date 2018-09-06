CBS News
September 6, 2018, 8:01 AM
Brett Kavanaugh hearings: Supreme Court nominee faces more grilling -- live updates
It's day three for Judge Brett Kavanaugh as President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court faces another round of questions by lawmakers. Kavanaugh wrapped up his first round of probing after 12 hours of questions and answers before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
While pressed on an array of key court issues, the judge deflected many questions on his position on landmark women's reproductive rights case Roe v. Wade, and refused to explicitly answer hypothetical questions surrounding presidential authority and executive power.
He did, however, assert that he owes his "loyalty to the Constitution," and not to the president that nominated him.
Follow along for live updates of the hearing:
What to expect for Thursday's hearing
Questioning continues
Thursday's line of questioning will involve 20 minute rounds of questions for each committee member in what Chairman Grassley hopes to be the final day of probing of the Supreme Court pick. Members are also expected to get 15 minutes for a third round of questioning if needed.
Following the day-long session, a closed-door evening session will take place.
Protests ramp up
According to the U.S. Capitol Police, officers arrested 73 protesters and charged them with unlawful demonstration activities associate with Wednesday's hearing. Demonstrators spaced out their disruptions throughout the day, forcing committee members to add additional time to their questioning after significant delays. Throughout their shouts, Kavanaugh has remained unaffected and at times stone-faced as protesters demand the hearing to stop.