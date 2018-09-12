- Mobile app users: View the Apple event live stream here
Apple is set to announce the latest additions to its product lineup, including new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and possibly upgrades to its iPad Pro or MacBook. The company will be streaming the event online starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time/10 a.m. Pacific time. CBS MoneyWatch will be covering highlights from the event here.
Additional coverage at our sibling website CNET, which has a team of reporters live blogging from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, starting at noon Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific.