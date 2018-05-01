Apple earnings jump on healthy iPhone sales

Apple on Tuesday reported strong earnings on solid iPhone sales and a jump in services revenue.

The technology giant's latest results, along with an announcement that it would repurchase billions of dollars in stock, pushed its stock up more than 4 percent after hours,

Apple said its board has approved an additional $100 billion in share repurchases and that the company would boost its dividend by 16 percent, to $0.73 per share. Apple CEO Tim Cook credited a 2017 cut in federal tax rates for enabling the company to return more money to shareholders.

"Tax reform made it possible for us to execute our program... more efficiently," he said.

For the period, Apple reported net income of $13.8 billion on revenue of $61.1 billion, a 16 percent increase from $11 billion and $52.8 billion in the year-ago period. That was in line with estimates, with analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research forecasting revenue of $61.1 billion for the quarter.

For the third quarter Apple forecast revenue of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion.

Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones in the second quarter, compared with 50.8 million a year ago, slightly below analyst estimates of 54 million but up 3 percent from the previous year. iPhone revenues came in at $38 billion, a 14 percent increase from the same quarter last year.

Apple's revenue from services, which the company is seeking to grow in a bid to diversify its business, shot up 31 percent, to $9.1 billion.

In another positive sign for Apple, revenue in China rose a robust 21 percent from a year ago. The company faces mounting competition from Chinese phone makers in Asia, a key market. Growth was also strong in North America, while in Europe revenues increased 9 percent.

Investors have been on edge amid signs of disappointing iPhone sales, including Apple's flagship iPhone X model. Wall Street is concerned that the technology giant's bet on the high-ticket device may not pay off and that consumers aren't embracing other products like Apple AirPods, Apple Music and the Apple Watch.

The iPhone X carries a starting price tag of $999, while two other recently released phones -- the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus -- start at $699 and $799, respectively.

"Longer term, we think Apple is struggling with the rising cost of adding new features, necessitating higher iPhone prices," analysts at Raymond James said in a note last month, adding that sales of the iPhone X so far "doesn't leave us encouraged."