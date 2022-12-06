Watch CBS News

Yachtley Crew returns to Roseville!

The Titans of Soft Rock are returning to the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville this Thursday and Friday! Philly Ocean and Baba Buoy of Yachtley Crew join Cody to try and convince him to come to the show!
