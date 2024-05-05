Watch CBS News

WSS Kids Quadrathon, 9am

Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome (WSS) is a rare genetic disorder resulting from mutations in the MLL gene on the long are of chromosome 11. Today (5/5/) is the annual WSS Foundation Kids Triathlon in East Sacramento.
