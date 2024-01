Wine tasting in Plymouth! Recognized as the oldest documented Zinfandel Vineyard in California, the Original Grandpère Vineyard exclusively supplies grapes to three esteemed wineries in Amador County – Andis Wines, Scott Harvey Wines, and Vino Noceto. For one remarkable day in January, these three wineries unite to celebrate the rich heritage of the Original Grandpère Vineyard. Molly Riehl is in Plymouth, learning more about the history and getting a preview of the celebration!