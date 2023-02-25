Watch CBS News

Wild Bill's Tatoo-a-thon!

Getting tattooed for the kids!!! Wild Bill Tattoo has hosted this event for the past 16 years. The artists donate their time and wages (even tips) of the day for the children getting care at the PICU at UC Davis Children's Hospital.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.