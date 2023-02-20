Watch CBS News

Wiki Who? - 2/20

John's here with a Presidents' Day edition of Wiki Who? Marilyn Monroe, Ben Affleck, and Hugh Hefner are all (incredibly distant) relatives of former US Presidents, did you know that? Neither did we, play along with us!
