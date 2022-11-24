Watch CBS News

Wiki Who? - 11-24

John's here with a Thanksgiving edition of Wiki Who?, where John brings us trivia from the Wikipedia pages of the stars! Today, an "all-chef" edition with Emeril Lagasse, Bobby Flay, and Rachael Ray! Play along with us!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.