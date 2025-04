Veterans Final Wish Fundraiser at Roller King It’s time to get your skates ready and head to the roller rink for a great cause! Roller King is hosting their 5th Annual Roll into Spring Fundraiser to raise money for the Veterans Final Wish Program. The Veterans Final Wish Program benefits Veterans who are in-patient at Mather VA and at end of life. Roller King annually gives back thousands of dollars to several nonprofit organizations throughout the region.