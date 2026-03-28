Tumblebuddies is a new gym that gives your kids space to grow, play and get active! TumbleBuddies is a gymnastics and dance studio in East Sacramento, California, for children from walking age up to 8 years old, focusing on fun, growth, and confidence through small classes, individualized attention, and themed activities. They offer gymnastics and dance classes, birthday parties, and seasonal camps in a positive environment with experienced coaches. The studio emphasizes skill-building in a joyful setting, incorporating games, music, and imaginative play.