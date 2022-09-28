TV Schedule
Toy of the Year award winners!
Last week, The Toy Foundation held its annual Toy of the Year awards, recognizing some of the hottest toys your kids are going to want this year! Isabel Carrion with The Toy Foundation joins Courtney to show us some of the winners!
