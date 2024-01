Time capsule from 1999 in Fairfield! On January 2, contractors working at the Fairfield-Suisun Adult School made a discovery that has added a touch of nostalgia to the ongoing construction project. While digging near the flagpole as part of the installation of solar panels, the contractors stumbled upon a time capsule dating back to Bransford Elementary School in 1999! Ashley Williams is there as they open it up!