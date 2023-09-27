Watch CBS News

"Thurgood" - Celebration Arts' one-man play

"Thurgood" is a one-man play presented by Celebration Arts that chronicles the life and career of Justice Thurgood Marshall. Director James Wheatley and actor James Ellison join Courtney to tell us about the production.
