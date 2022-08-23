Watch CBS News

Thomas Ian Nicholas Joins Us!

You know Thomas Ian Nicholas from "Rookie of the Year" and "American Pie," but he also has quite a musical career! He's collaborated with Bowling For Soup for "1999," and he joins Cody to talk about his music and what else he's got going on!
