This local man is trying to become the Chief World Cup Watcher! FOX Sports, FOX One, and Indeed, the world's No. 1 job site and a prominent hiring platform, announced on Tuesday morning a nationwide search to fill the position of "FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed." The job, which will pay $50,000, entails the individual watching all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup in 4K on FOX One, which is the official streaming platform of the tournament, from their personal office, which will be a "custom-built, dream viewing space" glass cube in the middle of Times Square, New York. A local guy says he is the man for the job and is looking to get support so he can win and be that person! He joins us in the studio this morning to talk about why he is the Chief World Cup Watcher.