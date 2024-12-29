The SMUD Museum of Science & Curiosity (MOSAC), 7am The SMUD Museum of Science & Curiosity (MOSAC) is home to the UC Davis Multiverse Theater where guests are transported through space and time to discover the wonders of our cosmos. The astronomy and planetarium presentations serve to educate people of all ages about our surroundings on Earth and our place in the Universe. Many astronomers, astronauts, and physicists chose their careers because they were captivated by their experience during a planetarium visit.