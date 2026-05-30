The Ride for Ryan in Folsom is raising funds for charity! Jeff Keith's Ride for Ryan is more than a motorcycle ride or a concert, it's a movement built on love, legacy, commitment and giving back! This annual event honors the life of Ryan Fleenor who is the founder of Higher Purpose-The Event Foundation, while also raising funds for at-risk youth, foster families, veterans and underprivileged individuals in the community. It doesn't matter whether you ride or not, there is something for everyone at this event. People can enjoy live music, great food, vendors, raffles, and we even have an opportunity to win a motorcycle this year! Every ticket purchased helps provide trauma informed services to those who need it the most. This event is proof that when the community comes together, we turn hope into action!