The Racers Den, 8am Ready to race! The Racers Den Northern California’s Exclusive Indoor RC Track is having a race day Sunday, Sept 15th. They will show us both tracks and the "drivers" for today's race, as well as show us what racing looks like on the tracks. Former RC Racer/Director/Johnnie's Jams Host Jonathan Meris will be joining Sade Browne there to show us the ins & outs of RC Car Racing. 12178 Tributary Point Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670