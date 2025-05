The New Season of Midtown Second Saturday Kicks off May 10th! Back for another year, better than ever and fun for the whole family! The Midtown Association is proud to launch a new season of inspired Second Saturday monthly activations kicking off today (May 10) and continuing through October 11, 2025. It start early in the day at the Midtown Farmers Market and continue well into the evening hours and is highlighted by a key community event and a curated Art Walk.