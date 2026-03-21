"The Gentleman Farmer" - a new novel by author Garret Thomas Murphy A new novel, by author Garret Thomas Murphy, is set in the Napa Valley and explores a lot of themes from the wine industry! The Gentleman Farmer by Garret Thomas Murphy is a literary novel set in Napa Valley that explores ambition, legacy, and the pursuit of success in the wine industry. Through a cast of winemakers, vintners, consultants, and influential figures, the story reveals the complex relationships and power dynamics that shape the region. As these lives intersect, the novel ultimately asks who will rise above the rest to become the true “gentleman farmer.” garretmurphy.com