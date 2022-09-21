Watch CBS News

"The Amazing Race" starts TONIGHT!

The Amazing Race on CBS kicks off it's 34th season tonight on CBS, and host Phil Keoghan joins Cody and Courtney to talk about all the changes the show has put in for this season (and to wish Cody a happy birthday)!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.