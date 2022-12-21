Watch CBS News

"The Able Archers" author Brian Morra joins us!

Brian Morra's new book, "The Able Archers," dramatizes the 1983 nuclear war scare that was just as dangerous as the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. He joins Cody to talk about the book, and just how close we came to nuclear war with the Soviet Union.
