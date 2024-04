Taste of Elk Grove, 9am The Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise is proud to host the 18th annual Taste of Elk Grove featuring local wineries, breweries, restaurants and food vendors. Attendees will receive a wine glass and plate to taste samples of wine, beer and foods from our local area. There will be live music in the beer garden by the Why Nots. There will also be raffles and silent auction items from community members and local businesses. Two lucky raffle winners will wine a barrel full of wine bottles!