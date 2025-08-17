Take a Sunday drive in a car from the CA Automobile Museum! If you're looking for something to do today or a future Sunday, why not take a ride in a classic car? Car enthusiasts and community members looking for something fun to do are encouraged to visit the California Automobile Museum every third Sunday of the month (INCLUDING TODAY!) to enjoy a FREE ride with paid museum admission in a beautiful classic car. There's no better way to enjoy history than to experience it firsthand down the streets of downtown Sacramento. Will it be a 1943 army jeep? or maybe a 1951 Ford Crestliner? With so many classic cars from which choose, the possibilities are (almost) endless and engines are getting warmed up for fun!