State Middle School Basketball Championships 2026 in Roseville Almost 100 teams in Northern California and the Central Valley – including almost two-dozen from the Sacramento region – will compete in the first-ever middle school basketball championship tournament at the Roebbelen Center located @the Grounds, 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. More than 3,000 people – coaches, fans and almost 1,000 players – are expected during the three-day tournament. Middle-school teams are the majority of the teams, but there will also be some younger teams and players.