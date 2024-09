St. George Church Middle Eastern Food Festival 2024 St George Greek-Catholic Church is hosting its first Middle Eastern Food Festival. Guests can expect to enjoy the following traditional Middle Eastern favorites: kebab, shawarma, falafel, meat and spinach pies, a variety of Arabic sweets, and much more. The festival will feature live music and dancing, a variety of craft vendors, a kid’s zone with pony rides, and a special lamb shank dinner at 6 pm. 9501 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA, 95827