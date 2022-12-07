Watch CBS News

Special delivery for Mustard Seed School!

Good Day viewer Patty made us some fantastic winter scarves and beanies, and we had quite a few left over! So, photographer Dave Grashoff is delivering them to the Mustard Seed School for the kids there!
