Soccer stud or model?

It's time for one of our favorite new games on Good Day, Soccer Stud or Model?, where John brings us pictures of ridiculously handsome men, and everyone guesses whether they are masters of futbol, or fit for the cover of GQ? Sometimes, they're both!
