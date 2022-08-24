Watch CBS News

Slap You With Science - 8/24

What does a black hole sound like? How does less sleep make you more selfish? And, YAY! They've made the humanoid robot even more human! That's not creepy at all! Professor Stark is here to give us the details as he slaps us with science!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.