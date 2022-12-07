Watch CBS News

Santa run in West Sacramento!

It’s that time of year! Santa Claus is coming back to West Sacramento thanks to the West Sacramento Firefighters Association. This year's Santa Run will be taking place December 5-9, and 12th, and Sakura Gray is at the firehouse talking to Santa!
