Sam's Hof Brau in Sacramento catches fire
Investigators are looking into what caused the restaurant to catch fire overnight. The fire began at the back of the building around 3 a.m. Tuesday. An employee was inside the building at the time. They noticed heavy, black smoke and called 911.
