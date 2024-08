Sacramento Hot Jazz Jubilee 2024 The Hot Jazz Jubilee returns this Labor Day Weekend! Exciting genres including New Orleans Jazz, Swing, Zydeco, and rock! At Hot Jazz Jubilee this year you will enjoy the music in five different venues, ranging from the large Grand Ballroom, home of the opening and closing ceremonies, to the more intimate Garden Terrace and RJ’s. Dancers will want to hang out in the three Ballrooms, each of which offers a dance floor. And it’s all under one roof!!