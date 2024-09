Sacramento Ballet's Nutcracker Youth Auditions! Sacramento Ballet's Nutcracker youth auditions are one of the most exciting times of the year for young dancers ages 7-18, offering them the chance to pursue the coveted roles they've been dreaming of all year. With over 200 aspiring dancers auditioning annually, this beloved tradition is a rite of passage not only for Sacramento dancers but for young performers from across the globe, as they seize the opportunity to be part of this magical holiday production!