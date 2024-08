SacAnime 2024 - Kevin talks with Bluey voice actors! 9am This morning Kevin gets some autographs! SacAnime is a pop-culture entertainment convention, with live programming, celebrity guests, contests, vending, art shows, concerts, and more! SacAnime is the show where “Fans Come to Play”. This year SacAnime is turning 20 years old and will feature celebrity guests that include the voices of “Bluey” and voices of the original Disney princesses.