Sac Metro Fire Volunteer Program We are back with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Air Operations Division taking a look inside their Bell UH1 helicopter with Pilot Bryce Mitchell! The helicopters have tanks mounted to the belly of the aircraft used for water drops on Wildland fires. One of the unique capabilities is their ability to function 24 hours a day with the use of night vision goggles. Metro Fire is one of the only air rescue operations in northern California with this capability.