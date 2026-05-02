Ryan shows off his skills at the National Hanmadang Tournament in Folsom! Some elite martial artists are gathering together for the National Black Belt Testing & Hanmadang Tournament in Folsom. Master Amitis Pouraian fills us in on the tournament and what it showcases. On Saturday May 2-Dynamic Competitions, include: Sparring (combat-style matches), weapons demonstrations, board breaking (power & precision), rapid kicking & power side kick breaking, creative and technical poomsae (forms) and tag team sparring and family divisions.