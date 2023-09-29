Watch CBS News

Run with the Cops in Old Sacramento

The 7th annual "Run With the Cops" 5K in Old Sacramento returns on October 7th! The run benefits the "retired" K9's of the Sacramento Police K9 Association and the Sacramento Law Enforcement Chaplaincy.
