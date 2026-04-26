Run Because You Can 5K - Runnin' for Rhett Runnin' for Rhett, a local non-profit, invites you to support the youth at their fun 5K race! Runnin’ for Rhett hosts the Run Because You Can in Land Park again this year! 3,000 youth athletes from the Sacramento area take part in a 5K race celebrating the completion of six weeks of participation in our after-school Youth Fitness Program. You can support our local youth by joining us and MOVING INTO LIFE! Register to run, walk, or jog with the kids in our community 5K, volunteer your time, come out to cheer, or make a donation to help keep our Youth Fitness Program free for these youth athletes.