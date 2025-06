Pretzelmaker Introduces their latest creation: Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pretzel Bites! From now through July 13, fans can get their hands on these irresistible bites, made with a dusting of Cheetos’ iconic Flamin’ Hot Dust. Fresh-baked and hand-rolled daily, the new Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pretzel Bites provide a spicy kick that can be washed down with the chain’s refreshing, all-natural Lemonade.