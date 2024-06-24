Watch CBS News

Pottery World's 50th Anniversary Celebration!

Pottery World has been putting the "house" in household name since 1974, and they're celebrating 50 years this weekend! Molly Riehl is stopping by to hear about the history, and learn about the big celebration weekend ahead!
