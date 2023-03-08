Watch CBS News

Pink Boots Collaboration Day

In honor of International Women's Day, Molly Riehl is in Elk Grove with the best brewers in the business! She's a Tilted Mash giving us a preview off Pink Boots Collaboration Day! See what great brew you can get made by women brewers!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.