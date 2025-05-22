Watch CBS News

Pho Momma Joins the 2025 Michelin Guide

Pho Momma opened in 2023 with the goal of changing the “normal” for Vietnamese restaurants. They aimed to create a clean, inviting environment with waitresses offering welcoming smiles and consistently checking in to ensure diners' needs were met.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.