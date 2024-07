Patti Mastracco, 9am Nana's Pumpkin Pie, Walnut Chocolate Peppermint Cake and Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream made with Pumpkin Spice Creamer, cream cheese and Pumpkin Spice Yogurt. Slightly sweet and slightly tangy. So good! Topped with Pumpkin Spice Walnut Whipped Cream.